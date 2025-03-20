A Nigerian man has left internet users in stitches after displaying his WhatsApp chat with his elder brother

The young man had chatted up his elder brother on WhatsApp and got an unexpected response after telling him he misses him

Commenting on his brother's reply, the man said it has shown why men don't show emotions to their male friends

A young man, identified as Lhord Micky, has stirred reactions on Facebook after making public his chat with his elder brother.

In the WhatsApp chat, Micky hailed his elder brother as a fine man and admitted to missing him.

"Fine man.

"I'm good, bro.

"I don miss you o.

"How're you, bro?" Micky's messages to his brother read.

Elder brother's epic reply

Micky's elder brother was amused by his brother telling him he misses him and replied with:

"Awwnnnn...Purrrrr."

Commenting on his elder brother's response, Micky said it proved why men don't show emotions to their fellow male friends.

"Told my elder bro I missed him and that was his response.

"Na why guys no dey sweet to their fellow guys be this," Micky wrote on Facebook.

Reactions trail elder brother's response

Oluwafemi Olokode said:

"Lmao."

Emily Amadi said:

"Seriously 😂."

Evergreen M. Chinonyerem Ikechukwu said:

"At least he responded well."

Kizz Kenney said:

"Be glad he didn't put that nail painting emoji 😹😹.

"Sh!t would have slapped harder 😹😹."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady had shared the unexpected reply she got after telling her elder brother she misses him.

Young man gets epic reply from mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had displayed the epic reply his mother gave him after telling her he misses her.

In her reply, his mother dismissed his concern, jocularly accusing him of trying to use her for financial gain. The Family Dynamics of Children on the Streets of Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria by Obimakinde, Abimbola M. and Moosa Shabir pointed out that poor family-child relationships are one of the reasons for the children-on-the-street pandemic.

"The relationship pattern between children on the street and the parental figure included poor adaptability, poor growth support, economic partnership with parents, poor emotional connection and lack of family bonding time. The three thematic results were intertwined, with relationships reflecting family resources premised on the broken family structure of children on the street of Ibadan, Nigeria."

