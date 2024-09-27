A Nigerian woman in the diaspora has narrated how she cheated back on her husband after she caught him in bed with a woman

In a video, she shared what her husband told her when she caught him cheating and how his family advised her not to leave the marriage over infidelity

One day, she invited her delivery guy into her matrimonial house, gave him a cup of tea, and one thing led to another

A married woman, @selfmade5671, has asked netizens why men don't feel comfortable when their wives cheat back on them.

@selfmade5671 posed the question in a video on TikTok as she narrated how she cheated on her husband in the UK after she caught him sleeping with someone else.

She had caught her husband cheating on her. Photo Credit: @selfmade5671

What happened after she caught her husband

@selfmade5671 shared her conversation with her husband over his infidelity.

"...My husband cheated on me. I caught him cheating. You know and I ask him why, because I was very sad about it. So, I ask him why; you are getting everything from so why would you go and cheat.

"He said because the weather was cold and the girl sed.uced him."

Quite to her disappointment, their families back at home didn't resolve the issue as she expected and had told her not to leave the marriage because of infidelity.

How she cheated back on her husband

The lady said she decided to take revenge against her husband and slept with her delivery guy in the house.

When her husband found out, she said he threatened to send her packing. She wondered why he couldn't take what he did to her. The woman vowed to continue to cheat until her husband stops.

Her video was captioned:

"Why do men feel comfortable cheating on women, and when a woman cheats is like they’ve done something really bad? I don’t understand this. I personally think it should be 50-50 if you cheat on me I will cheat on you. "

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail the woman's action

Cyndy said:

"So if he marry another woman you will do same?if you love him you will forgive and will not cheat , just let him know that you don't love him anymore."

pretty cy 😍 said:

"He's Ur husband u don't suppose to cheat on him even if he cheat on you u are already married to him 😏."

usermarvelblaze said:

"My bf always cheat when we were dating, we got married i cheated back 4 of his grown up kids are not his,i have money and waiting for him to find out."

pretty cy 😍 said:

"He's Ur husband u don't suppose to cheat on him even if he cheat on you u are already married to him 😏😏."

saintamos7 said:

"I don't agree with divorce because of cheating. men must learn to forgive women too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a wife had cheated on her husband with a man she met on Facebook.

Wife cheats on husband with her ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cheated on her husband,who relocated her to the UK.

According to the story shared by @Iampenlord, the man and his wife secured a couple's visa and moved to the UK as skilled workers. The man was the main sponsor of the visas and reportedly spent up to N30 million.

The man was the main sponsor of the visas and reportedly spent up to N30 million.

Source: Legit.ng