A Nigerian man said his wife went through appendicitis surgery and he was the one taking care of her at the hospital

According to the man, while they were at the hospital, he decided to go through his wife's smartphone

However, the man has confessed that what he saw on his wife's phone got him disappointed and heartbroken

A Nigerian man is sad over what he saw in his wife's phone when he scrolled through it.

The man said his wife was at the hospital and he is the one looking after her.

The man said what he saw in his wife's phone broke him.

In an anonymous message he sent to Wizarab on X, the man said his wife had just gone through surgery.

Out of curiosity, the man said he decided to go through his wife's phone.

The result of his decision was heartbreak and many disappointments because he did not like what he saw.

He said in the viral message:

"Wifey just had appendicitis surgery and I'm here staying with her in the hospital. I went through her phone and what I saw broke me. I'm so confused right now. I don't even know if I'm angry."

Reactions as man checks his wife's phone

@KayceeKiligan said:

"Na you know why you check her phone, now both of you are in pains."

@Iamjonathanalph said:

"Get the evidence saved. Then, every assets tied with your both names or hers, you slowly change them."

@ritzykm said:

"Keep it a secret, document all evidence, show her all the love in this period, prepare a recovery party after 3 months and make sure she gives a speech about her husband that day. After the speech, do your PowerPoint slide and hand her the divorce Letter there infront of everyone."

