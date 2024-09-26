A mechanic was happy when his daughter returned home from NYSC and came to greet him at his workplace

When she got to her father's workshop, she saluted him and wore her khaki jacket and face cap on him

Many took to the comment section to hail the lady over her show of appreciation to her father, who rejoiced on seeing her

A young lady in a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform paid her father a special visit at his workshop.

The lady donned a khaki jacket and trousers with a face cap to match.

Female corps member storms father’s mechanic workshop, wears him khaki jacket. Photo credit: @only_one_perpetual

In the emotional video shared by @only_one_perpetual on TikTok, the lady honoured her father by removing her cap and placing it on her shoulder.

She then hugged him before proceeding to remove her jacket.

The corps member wore her jacket and cap on her father, who celebrates enthusiastically.

In the caption, the lady detailed her touching journey through the university.

She wrote:

“I almost gave up when I finished my ND in 2017. The journey was so rough and exhausting but I have a lot of people that wanted to see me through my education.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member's emotional video

@Femi9031 said:

"Who else notice her father was shy to hug her cos she’s mature but express his joy when he hugs his friend that is a real father Greatness."

@AYINLA said:

"See the joy from the man, may we eat the fruit of our labour."

@KARA said:

"Congratulations first. Abeg Shey na if person come back from camp you go salute them nii Abi after the whole service."

@June 16 said:

"This made me cry. Congratulations ma’am favour market Insha Allah Bikudiratin."

@Baba Tunde said:

"Congratulations to you both this is just the beginning to greatness."

