A beautiful Nigerian lady has been praised on social media because of how hard she works as a painter

The lady went viral after she posted a video showing her when she was working at on a building

She had asked men if they would marry someone who does the kind of job that she does and many people responded

A Nigerian lady generated reactions online after she showed netizens what she does for a living.

The lady paints buildings and she was spotted doing it in one of her videos.

The painter has been praised for being hardworking. Photo credit: TikTok/@angelicpaint1.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, Angelic Painter was beautifying the interiors of a building.

Angelic asked:

"As a guy, can you marry a girl that is doing this kind of work?"

Her questions caught the attention of netizens some of who went to the comment section to answer her.

Many men in the comment section praised her for being hardworking and focused.

Some of them asked her to drop her account number so that they could send her money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows the work she does

@waterprince08 said:

"Drop aza make I do food money for you...you try."

@Fedieksy said:

"Na woman you be. Make I support you. Drop aza."

@MICHEAL said:

"Imagine say we both marry because na the same work I'm doing."

@Puff said:

"God is your strength. But I will marry a woman like this. But I will take good care of her and she will stop the work. She’ll tell me the kind of business she wants."

@HULK_lala said:

"Nop I don't want hardworking lady I want lazy lady."

@Deepsky said:

"Please where are you located? I have a job for you. Screeding and painting."

@Isaiah Ekpe said:

"I will marry her but I will change her job, cus the job doesn't fit her."

Labourer rejoices after earning money at construction site

Earlier, a Nigerian man was happy that after working at a construction site, he was able to earn some money for himself.

The man who admonished people to work hard said he made N8,000 after packing and loading sand at the construction site.

His video melted many hearts and generated a lot of comments from social media users who said he should be emulated.

Source: Legit.ng