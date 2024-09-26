A mother who helped her son carry his school chair has gone viral after the video emerged on social media

The mother carried the wooden chair on her head while her son followed on what seemed like a resumption day

Many social media users who saw the video fell in love with it, saying they appreciate all mothers

A mother impressed social media users due to how she helped her son who was going to school.

It appears the boy was resuming school, and his mother was on the ground to help him carry his load.

The way the woman helped her son melted hearts online. Photo credit: TikTok/@gram_stranger1.

In the heartwarming video which was posted on Tiktok by @gram_stranger1, the woman was spotted carrying her son's chair on her head.

While the mother was in the front heading to the school, her son followed him from behind.

Many people who saw the video was full of appreciation to the woman and every other mother who hep their children.

Reactions as mother helps her son

@Ajikesmallz said:

"My dad did this for me. I can never forget that very day. He asked me to take bike and he also took another bike with the chair on his head. May his soul Rest In Peace. I miss him so much."

@Koreandrama’s said:

"Una don too watch Yoruba movies, he’s still a kid who’s supposed to do this if not for the mum , y’all will just be looking for what to say. Wetin bring woman matter inside this video!?"

@thelindalyn said:

"The girl, too, has a mother that did this for her. But a man must leave his family and cling to his wife, if you can’t do that, stay with your mother as long as you can. Nothing spoil."

Girl cries in school after resumption

Meanwhile, a student was happy to go to a boarding school, but she was not able to stay for a long time before leaving.

The student left the boarding school after one term, and she was seen grumbling in a video posted on TikTok.

Some people who saw the girl's uniform said the school might be Government Girls Secondary School Dutsen Alhaji, Abuja.

