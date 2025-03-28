A Nigerian youth was thrilled after running into his former classmate who now earns a living working in a hotel

He made a short video of the moment they reunited and shared something remarkable he observed about her five years after they last saw

His encounter with the young lady caused some netizens to recount their similar experiences meeting their former colleagues

A young man has shared his experience of meeting his former classmate as a hotel staff member.

It appeared the Nigerian youth, @kim3254, had patronised the hotel when he saw her coming out of a room with a plate in hand.

A young man finds his ex-classmate making ends meet as a hotel staff member. Photo Credit: @kim3254

Source: TikTok

The young lady's face lit up as soon as their eyes met. He shared a video on TikTok capturing their reunion at an undisclosed hotel where she works.

Man's observation about his ex-classmate

He noted that she was still as beautiful as he knew her to be years ago. The youth's post was captioned:

"Meeting my classmate after 5 years.

"She still maintained that beauty."

Some netizens who saw his video advised him to offer help to the hotel worker. Others took the opportunity to share their reunion stories.

The video has over 68k views at the time of this report.

A young man finds his former classmate working in a hotel. Photo Credit: @kim3254

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Ex-classmates reunion video generates buzz

k£NNY🍁🛸 said:

"Okay so now I know exactly how you felt."

Emilia Bertha said:

"Hope you gave her some money at least i know say na lodge you see her."

Lil baby 1 said:

"Omo me self don see one of my guy like that for store but that kind thing u can't do anything I'm still struggling for my self too."

antixocial_ said:

"Na so my secondary school class mate meet me by 5am where I Dey do entraco job…shame full my body that morning….God is good."

♌️IRONIC♌️ said:

"Na like this I wan take meet my teacher."

Linda stone said:

"Na so my classmates of 6 years see me walking from ikeja to abule egba shame cash me but he give me update sha."

Desìrèe said:

"Hope day bro you help her o, even I feel nah small thing."

EROS🪬 said:

"Omoh this life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man was amused to find his former class captain working at an eatery.

Man finds ex-school pal as delivery man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man got emotional after finding his ex-secondary school friend working as a delivery man.

In a tweet on X, the man shared the story of how his long-lost secondary school friend turned up at his doorstep, delivering the food he had ordered. His friend, who had taken a different path in life, arrived on a bicycle, sweating profusely.

"So I ordered food from chowdeck this morning and it was one of my very close (lost) secondary school pal that delivered it with his bicycle. I didn’t even know how to feel. Shame no gree me collect the food. See as my guy dey sweat ontop how much," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng