A woman has shared how a dry cleaner came to collect payment for her late husband's clothes he had washed days after his death

She said the dry cleaner first sent his boy to deliver the clothes and she told the fellow that her husband, who patronised his boss, was no more

Unfazed by the sad development, the dry cleaner took an action that infuriated the grieving woman

A woman has shared an unexpected encounter she had with her late husband's dry cleaner.

Shortly after her husband's death, she said the dry cleaner delivered his clothes to the house through his boy.

When the boy requested payment for the clothes, she informed him that her husband, who patronised them, had died.

The boy left only to return with a message that his boss wants money for the service rendered.

The angry lady directed them to collect the money from her late husband at the mortuary.

In a TikTok video shared by @tripplevee0, the woman said she expected the dry cleaner to count his loss and move on.

Her story sparked mixed reactions online.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's story

user2181541671772 said:

"It's a conscience thing and depends on individual. But the drycleaner deserves his money."

Testimony solutions said:

"This is serious Oo🥺🥺, I’m a dry cleaner and We lost a customer in 2020, he has this expensive clothes in my place. We had to deliver those clothes to one of his friends without collecting payment."

Ella Ice said:

"Me wey buy 8 crates of drinks for my graduation 2015, the woman say if the drink remain, I fit return am and she go refund me, after d party, 4 crates of drink remains so I just return 2 crates of beer and 1 crate of malt, d woman say make I come for refund the next day, only for me to hear say the woman don die for night. I tire. The son dey aware of our transaction but I nor fit get mind go ask them for my money again, the money pain me then oh coz I had plans for it but I just lock up."

Bola Shittu said:

"If the guy no get sympathy, na him sabi. But normally, you should pay your husband gbese."

eze nmuo in diaspora said:

"So If your husband had borrowed money from the bank so the bank should never come back to ask for the dept?"

CHARLES 😎 said:

"What if the person that owes your husband money, came to refund the money to him, won't you collect it?"

