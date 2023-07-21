A dry cleaner found some money in the pocket of one of his customers and decided to inform him of the discovery

The man immediately sent his bank account details to the laundry man, asking him to immediately post the money

The Whatsapp chats, which showed the interesting exchange between the laundry man and his customer, got many people laughing

A man has told his dry cleaner to return the money he found in his pocket while doing his laundry.

The dry cleaner found the sum of N80 in the customer's pocket and informed him of the development on Whatsapp.

The customer insisted on collecting the N80 found in his pocket. Photo credit: Getty Images/SeventyFour and Twitter/@Timmydennyd.

Source: UGC

If the dry cleaner thought the customer would ask him to keep the money, he was mistaken because he didn't.

Instead, the customer insisted on the money being posted to his account number, which he sent to the dry cleaner.

Immediately the dry cleaner informed him of the N80 found in his pocket, the man sent his account number and said the money should be transferred there.

The funny exchange between the man and his dry cleaner has got a lot of people laughing out loud after it was posted on Twitter by Timilehin Daniel Ade.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man demands a return of N80 from dry cleaner

@TundeOlowo2 said:

"Literally every single penny my bro lol."

@meggiebangz commented:

"See your head."

