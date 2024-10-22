A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she accompanied her father to pay the bride price of his woman

In the trending video, the lovebirds were seen dressed in native outfit while performing their marital rites

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the couple

A touching video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian man's traditional marital journey, where he paid the bride price to seal his union.

The clip, shared by his excited daughter on TikTok, offered a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

Lady shows off dad's new wife Photo credit: @officialnishaa/TikTok.

Lady excited over dad's marital rite fulfilment

According to @officialnishaa, she accompanied her father to the ceremony, serving as the event's unofficial videographer.

She captured sweet moments, from her father's casual drive to the location to his transformation into a dashing groom.

The video revealed the couple's traditional attire, adorned in vibrant colours, as they exchanged vows in the presence of community elders.

In the clip, the ceremony commenced with prayers, followed by the bride price negotiation by everyone present.

The daughter noted the significant expense involved, advising potential grooms to be financially prepared.

In her words:

"Come with me for my daddy's wedding or better still paying of bride price. He was driving us to the location like a simple man. We got to the hotel to keep some things before going to the actual location. I was making some videos while he dressed up. I was the content creator for this event and yes I was so excited. We finished and met the bride rounding up her makeup and when she was done she was looking like a 10/10 minus nothing.

"I've always wanted to know how paying of bride price was done. They started with prayers and then a lot of money was spent after my dad went through the bride price list. Everything was concluded in no time and we went outside to eat. If you want to get married, a lot of money is needed. Better have a lot of money in cash."

Reactions as man pays woman's bride price

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

@miracle efe said:

"My own father did marriage and didn't invite me and my brother, it was painful sha."

@kwin_shab said:

"Is she ur biological mum? I pray my dad finds love again cos he hasn't still healed after 7 years of my mum's death."

@Ayomide Williams stated:

"You can see love in her eyes. No doubt she is a lovely soul."

@Buchy said:

"Where people dey see love, person don fine second love, me I never see half talk more of 1."

@OnyiBekee said:

"This is very cute and you can literally see the love between them. You all looked very beautiful."

@Ms_Otas added:

"See as I dey smile like mumu. Love this for them. Who said there’s a timeline to finding love."

Watch the video below:

Woman remarries after years as widow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the remarriage of her mother who lost her husband years ago.

A video showed the moment the widow got married again traditionally amid cheers and love from family and friends.

