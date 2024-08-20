A young Nigerian man has shared the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of his younger brother, who is deceased

While he did not state the circumstances behind his brother's passing, the young man mourned his loss

Internet users joined the man in mourning the demise of his younger sibling, who cleared all his papers

A West African Examinations Council (WAEC) candidate, Jacob Elijah Kelechi, would not know he passed as the lad died after taking the examination.

In an emotional Facebook post, his elder brother, Jacob Joseph John, shared Elijah's WAEC result as he urged him to keep resting.

Elijah died after writing his WAEC examination. Photo Credit: Jacob Joseph John

Source: Facebook

A heartbroken Joseph said Elijah made it. Joseph wrote:

"Keep resting my little brother 💔😭😭😭.

"Your waec result is out.💔💔💔💔🤣🤣🤣🤣

"You made it."

Joseph did not state what led to Elijah's death and messages Legit.ng sent him to ascertain the circumstances behind the lad's demise have not been responded to at the time of this report.

Elijah's WAEC result

From the result, Elijah scored an A1 in civic education, B2 in general mathematics, agricultural science and biology.

Elijah also got B3 in chemistry, data processing and physics, a C4 in economics and a C6 in English language.

People sent their condolences

Parky Love said:

"Take heart bro it's just like a dream to me can't still get out of the shock😓😭😭."

Fay Vee said:

"I'm just Short of words and have so many questions on my mind but Elijah I promise to fulfill all your unfufilled dreams May your soul rest in peace to peace and I miss you."

Comr Peeroo said:

"Bro it's well, God knows the best for you and your family Rip."

Sen Onwusonye Akuchie JP said:

"May the lord console your family and give you the fortitude to bear the loss🤔."

Chibunna Nwachukwu said:

"It's Heartbreaking...

"Take Heart Brother ❤️."

Ogbonna George said:

"May his soul find solace in the bosom of the Lord."

Ibegbulem Uchechukwu E Grandee said:

"Accept my heartfelt condolence.

"May his soul rest in peace Amen."

