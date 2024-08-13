A Cross River cleric has taken to social media to celebrate the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) performance of a boy

The boy, who attends a church's Mission Secondary School in Yahe, Cross River, had a decent performance in the examination

The WAEC candidate had A1's in two subjects, namely civic education and government and an F9 as well

Pastor Ogbeche, who runs a mission outreach in Cross River state, has hailed the performance of Ugbong Austine Ugbong, a student at Mission Secondary School, Yahe.

The excited pastor shared the boy's result on Facebook and got people talking.

The boy got C6 in commerce. The image of a boy used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: David Sacks, Facebook/Pastor Ogbeche Mission Outreach

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Ogbeche wrote:

"Mission School waec result,

"Evidence will silence augment,

"Arts students are rejoicing and.

"Science students are celebrating,

"Free education for the Orphans and less privileged."

A look at the WAEC result of Austine, which the cleric shared, showed he got A1 in government and civic education, B3 in English language, general mathematics, economics and biology and C6 in commerce and financial accounting.

The pastor's post stirred reactions as people celebrated Austine.

Netizens celebrate the WAEC candidate

Odey Pius said:

"A very big congratulations to mission school, this is mission accomplished more grace 🙏🙏🙏

Ogbadu Happiness Joy said:

"This is excellent sir."

Glory Praise said:

"Congratulations."

Legit.ng reported that the WAEC result of a young girl who wants to study medicine and read six hours daily had surfaced online.

WAEC result of 'pastor's son' trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the WAEC result of a 'pastor's son' had generated reactions online.

The boy's father, Pst Okezie, had shared the result on X, saying Nigeria happened to him a second time. Pst Okezie said they took the risk of the boy, Ofana Nelson, sitting for his mathematics paper on a day declared a sit-at-home in the east.

He appreciated God for his son's result and hailed the lad for making him proud. A look at the result Pst Okezie shared, showed Nelson got A1 in civic education, B2 in data processing, agricultural science, chemistry and biology, B3 in mathematics and physics and C4 in economics.

Source: Legit.ng