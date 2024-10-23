Verydarkman has finally shared details about his background as well as information about his parents' occupation

Before this, the social media critic's background had remained a mystery as there were claims he was from a well-to-do background

Verydarkman, in a latest post, revealed his highest level of education is his ordinary school level certificate, stirring reactions

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has clarified his upbringing and background, which had previously been a mystery.

VDM, who has made a name for himself on social media with his fight against societal injustice, shared his biography online.

Verydarkman reveals his father is a mechanic. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Aside from going by the name Verydarkman, the critic revealed his other names as The Ratel, Blackie, Dudu, Darkie, and Shadow.

VDM disclosed that he was born on April 8, 1994, meaning he clocked 30 years old in 2024. His highest education is an Ordinary School Leaving Certificate. "I no go school (Try go do)," he said.

The critic, who is single, said his current favourite song is Hyprocrite by Falz.

Amid rumours that VDM comes from a wealthy background, he revealed that his father is a mechanic while his mother takes care of other people's children.

Regarding his future ambitions, he wrote, "Spoling bad businesses."

See VDM's biography below:

Netizens react as VDM shares his bio

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

oga_wanted:

"Vdm is bigger than wizkid."

largemanoflagos01:

"VDM we know you love falz but the thing get as e be.I like your combo tho."

donteetv:

"I pray one day VDM should be appointed EFCC Boss to stop CORRUPTION in Nigeria 🇳🇬,,,,, amen."

30bgnurse:

"It's the song for me what a petty human being."

obafemi_obagoal_obama:

"In a serious country... A country that love justice ⚖️ they supposed appoint VDM as efcc chairman or any criminal case intelligence officer..... I senior you by age but the level of your intelligent very high...."

zonaempire:

"Stop saying you didn't go to school. That you didn't go to the university does not mean that you did not go to school."

Video of VDM and his protege

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the critic finally met his protege, Veryfairman.

In a video, VDM was seen giving Veryfairman an amulet, which he wore on his neck.

The social media critic also warned his protege against supporting social injustice.

