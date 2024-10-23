Many Nigerians were impressed to hear Davido speak at a recent leadership event, "Elevate Africa"

A recent video of the multi-millionaire speaking at the event emerged online, igniting accolades across social media

Davido expressed his desire for Nigeria to be great as he noted that he was tired of performing at the prestigious Eko Hotel

Social media users saw another side to Davido as he attended the Elevate Africa leadership event. A video of the music sensation David 'Davido' Adeleke expressed his desire for Africa to be great.

He shared his experience of trying to book the over 20,000-capacity Maddison Square guard in the USA. He shared that it was not because he could not sell it out but because the management was scared of thousands of 'Africans' crowing the event space.

Davido says he is tired of performing in Eko Hotel. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido told the audience that years later, the guy from whom he booked the arena praised him for pulling it off because people finally recognised Africans.

The singer shared that he wishes Nigerians had major arenas like that in the country, as he was tired of performing only at Eko Hotel whenever he had local events.

The singer asserted that Nigerian states need arenas and believes this will happen over time so Africans can stop seeking Western validation.

Watch video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's speech

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nelobee_4:

"E be like film for FC eyes."

@popsy_nimaah:

"Twitter fc never wake up."

@_winning1:

"Everything just fit this guy music,comedy,pastor,football…everything 😍😂😂."

@official_lordhero:

"The other guy dey house dey smoke Igbo 😂😂 no impact at all!"

@endylight1:

"Everything looks good on him . Such a cutie cutie 🥰."

@kins4real:

"Davido is right, instead of real estate companies focusing on building residential properties, why not investing in Arenas and Film Villages…… Kudos to David on this one 👏 🤍🤍🦅🤍🤍."

@mrmoraks:

"The thing is this guy is not just about music, he could quit music today and still operate in a corporate field. He looks and talks the part."

@jectimi_comedy:

"He spoke well that validation point he made is necessary."

"Why OBO wants to go live with Peller " - Radiogad

Meanwhile, Davido has been accused of attempting to get Wizkid out of the spotlight with his impending TikTok live session with Peller.

Radiogad, in a viral video, berated Davido for stooping low as an A-list artist to consider going on TikTok live with Peller.

The media personality who called Davido a clout chaser has stirred reactions from Wizkid's FC and 30BGs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng