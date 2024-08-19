A worried Nigerian student has shared his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result online

The young boy said he wants to study computer science at Kaduna State Polytechnic (KadPoly) and added that he scored 136 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Mixed reactions trailed the boy's result as people wondered how he came about such a score in his WASSCE

After seeing his WASSCE result, a Nigerian boy named Mustapha Lukman became confused and worried about his chances of being admitted.

In a Facebook post, Lukman shared his result and asked netizens if he could get admitted to study computer science at Kaduna State Polytechnic (KadPoly).

Lukman, who struggled greatly with English, stated that he got 136 in the UTME.

"This my WAEC result in jamb 136 do you get addimition in computer science do you get addimition in kadpoly," he wrote.

Netizens blasted and mocked his use of English and wondered how he got the WAEC result.

Lukman had only one A1 in agricultural science and five B3's in subjects such as English language and physics.

Lukman's result sparked mixed reactions

Ebenezer Arinze said:

"Who wrote this WAEC for you?"

Ibrahim Yahaya said:

"How did you take score B in English na😹😹😹.

"Bro just dey bass sentence anyhow 🙆‍♂️😂."

Jamiu Bulala Sport Cipher said:

"Ah 🙆🏿 🙆🏿 🙆🏿.

"How jamb go carry admission give you 🤣."

It'z Yakson On Top said:

"Thanks Worst part is Islamic studies, are you really a Muslim."

Dogara Danladi Sarkinoma said:

"With B3 in English, educational system in this country self..."

Vivian Nyam said:

"Mad ooo.

"But sha you have tried, you can do better my love."

Moses Kolawole said:

"Are you sure you are the one that write this waec.... question mark ‼️."

Abdulyekeen Tijani Babatunde said:

"Correction (This is my WAEC result, and I scored 136 in JAMB. Can I get admission into Computer Science at KadPoly?)."

