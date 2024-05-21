A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she decried her current situation

The young graduate earns a living by selling pepper by the roadside, an occupation she doesn't seem proud of

She got many netizens more worried after revealing the course she studied at the university for four years

A pepper seller has caused an uproar on the internet after she lamented her occupation, which is quite different from what she studied at the university.

Taking to TikTok, @preany1 revealed she had studied history and international studies at the university for four years but had ended up selling pepper.

@preany1 panned her camera to show her face and the pepper she sells scattered on a tray.

@preany1's video put some people in panic mode, particularly those presently studying her course. Some netizens, however, trolled her.

Legit.ng reported that a graduate of UNIJOS had turned into a smoked fish seller.

Reactions trail the pepper seller's post

Kim namjoon said:

"Na exactly wetin I study for uniben. Now I’m a hairstylist."

Chisom said:

"Please, I can see UN headquarters from my condo in downtown Manhattan, New York, abegggg."

Mmesomachukwu said:

"I reject it oo.

"Not my portion."

Obi precious said:

"Please don’t do this to me this is what I'm studying."

EMMANUEL❤️ said:

"Not me watching from class HIS311."

✰Rihanna✰ said:

"You are relating with customers from different places."

~R said:

"Please oh my sister just wrote jamb and chose this course."

Spread✨Kindness said:

"Not my portion o, I'll get job in an embassy asap with faith."

