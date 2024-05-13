On Wednesday, May 8, a Nigerian youth embarked on a daring challenge to be buried alive for 24 hours

His 'crazy' challenge caught the attention of internet users across all social media platforms and resulted in his TikTok account of over 43k followers getting banned

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the YouTuber bared it all about what inspired his challenge and the experience from it

Goodness Chijioke O, popularly known as Young C Moneygod, made headlines a few days ago when he, with support from friends, buried himself alive for 24 hours.

His action sparked mixed reactions, with many wondering what might have pushed a youth into doing such.

Young C Moneygod said he buried himself alive for 24 hours to overcome fear. Photo Credit: Young C Entertainment, TikTok/@tochivibez

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the 26-year-old provided answers to all those questions. He also opened up about his experience in the coffin.

Why Young C Moneygod buried himself alive

Speaking with Legit.ng, Young C Moneygod, who hails from Okohia in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State, said he buried himself alive for certain reasons, one of which was to profit from the virality of his challenge video. In his words:

"First, I did it for content creation sake for one of my platforms, “Young C Entertainment,” on YouTube. I wanted to grow my platform with the attention that would be gotten from the challenge. I did it to earn a living instead of indulging in fraud and other criminal activities. Hence, I was going to make some money from my platforms when I upload the video.

"I did it to overcome fear, telling myself I could do whatever I wanted to do, even if people tried to discourage me."

Young C Moneygod's experience buried alive

When quizzed about his experience of being in a coffin for 24 hours, the YouTuber told Legit.ng he had mixed feelings. He described it as terrible and fun.

"The experience is terrible, fun and a kind of adventure too, but I won’t advise anyone to try it if they don’t have the necessary tools needed to embark on the journey."

Young C Moneygod hints at new challenges

The history and international studies graduate stated that the challenge taught him humans can't live without oxygen.

He expressed delight at ignoring his naysayers and hinted at future risky challenges but preferred not to let the cat out of the bag for fear of his ideas being stolen.

"My takeaway is that humans can not leave without oxygen, lolz. I am happy I followed my heart to take on this challenge, paying deaf ears to people's discouragements.

"My name wouldn’t have been on the map just like it is right now."

How Young C buried himself alive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Young C embarked on the daring challenge of burying himself alive for 24 hours.

As reported by Vanguard, he made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 8, stating that the stunt was genuine and not a hoax.

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

