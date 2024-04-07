"Your Father Looks So Humble": Dad Reacts as His Son Buys Him Motorcycle, Video Generates Buzz
- A Nigerian youth bought his father a motorcycle and presented it to him in a heartwarming video
- The video showed his father's reaction upon seeing the motorcycle and got internet users talking
- Many people celebrated the young man for the motorcycle feat and some had things to say about his dad
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A Nigerian man put a smile on his father's face after he surprised him with a motorcycle.
The proud youth took to social media to celebrate the development with a message to his father.
"More is coming DAD…. Love you more," @enlessvictor wrote on TikTok.
@enlessvictor shared a video capturing how he presented the motorcycle to his father. His dad was excited and hugged him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The man also shook his son's hand and examined the motorcycle.
In another development, a young man and his friends had celebrated as he bought a new bike.
Watch the video below:
People commend the young man
Joshua said:
"The Man dey laugh because him and mechanic no get business again, more is coming."
Mmesoma said:
"For this ehhh naa I love you , that’s how I surprise my mom with a new bike last few months ago she’s so proud to call me daughter."
BIGGER_NATION said:
"Your father looks so humble, may God guide and protect him as he drives his new ride."
✨PASCHAL CHIEMELA said:
"They shake am with two hands jooor! Because say you buy am bike na why you they shake am with one hand?"
Alex Uzoma said:
"My papa don big pass bike,Na car he dey expect straight,I pray oluwa go run am."
Muzymartha said:
"Next video will b that house u will renovate with car as a gift to him amen."
Wurldkenzybtc001 said:
"Pikin wey fit buy e papa bike go still buy him papa motor be that, more grace bro."
Man surprises his parents with bike
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gifted his parents a new motorcycle.
Sharing the story, Friday said his parents did not expect the bike as he deceived them into believing he was buying it for a friend.
When they got home, his parents only found out that the bike belonged to them and got a phone call from Friday who told them the good news.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng