A Nigerian youth bought his father a motorcycle and presented it to him in a heartwarming video

The video showed his father's reaction upon seeing the motorcycle and got internet users talking

Many people celebrated the young man for the motorcycle feat and some had things to say about his dad

A Nigerian man put a smile on his father's face after he surprised him with a motorcycle.

The proud youth took to social media to celebrate the development with a message to his father.

Man gifts dad motorcycle. Photo Credit: @enlessvictor

Source: TikTok

"More is coming DAD…. Love you more," @enlessvictor wrote on TikTok.

@enlessvictor shared a video capturing how he presented the motorcycle to his father. His dad was excited and hugged him.

The man also shook his son's hand and examined the motorcycle.

In another development, a young man and his friends had celebrated as he bought a new bike.

Watch the video below:

People commend the young man

Joshua said:

"The Man dey laugh because him and mechanic no get business again, more is coming."

Mmesoma said:

"For this ehhh naa I love you , that’s how I surprise my mom with a new bike last few months ago she’s so proud to call me daughter."

BIGGER_NATION said:

"Your father looks so humble, may God guide and protect him as he drives his new ride."

✨PASCHAL CHIEMELA said:

"They shake am with two hands jooor! Because say you buy am bike na why you they shake am with one hand?"

Alex Uzoma said:

"My papa don big pass bike,Na car he dey expect straight,I pray oluwa go run am."

Muzymartha said:

"Next video will b that house u will renovate with car as a gift to him amen."

Wurldkenzybtc001 said:

"Pikin wey fit buy e papa bike go still buy him papa motor be that, more grace bro."

Man surprises his parents with bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had gifted his parents a new motorcycle.

Sharing the story, Friday said his parents did not expect the bike as he deceived them into believing he was buying it for a friend.

When they got home, his parents only found out that the bike belonged to them and got a phone call from Friday who told them the good news.

Source: Legit.ng