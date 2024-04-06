A Nigerian lady's attempt to demonstrate her close relationship with her father has sparked outrage online

She released a video where she was standing close to her father and suddenly planted a kiss on his lips

Internet users criticised the father and daughter for their display as the video generated discussions on relationships between females and their fathers

A young Nigerian lady's video with her father has drawn the ire of many internet users.

A TikTok user had lamented that she had never hugged her father since she became a teenager, which resulted in @kokoimoni3 doing a 'small' display with her dad.

The young lady wanted to display her bond with her father. Photo Credit: @kokoimoni3

Source: TikTok

@kokoimoni3 replied the TikTok user message with a video where she kissed her father on his lips and rested on his chest.

She described her father as her sugar daddy. At the time of this report, the short video had amassed over 87k views.

People thought it was wrong for a father to kiss his grown daughter on the lips.

In another incident, a Nigerian woman had created a scene after finding her grown daughter on her dad.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens criticise the lady and dad

Survivingson said:

"It's good for Mom to kiss her son but it's not good for daughter to kiss her father.

"Una Weldon oo."

Sommy baby said:

"I kiss my dad too ❤️my daddy is so sweet like lollipop so all this is as a result of love we have for our father."

sephྀི said:

"Jesus una dey kiss for lips???"

Justglow_perfumes. said:

"If I talk now, they will say I am not loved at home."

BELIV_FX said:

"I have become happier sunce I started minding my own business."

GODSON said:

"Hope person no dey think Wetin me dey think like this."

Zoba said:

"I can’t kiss my dad on the lips shaa.. but I do bath and change sometimes infront of him… cox I don’t like bathing inside bathroom."

Esther Osinachi said:

"Wahala nah the papa dey even ask for the kiss."

Lady dances with her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted dancing happily with her father.

The young woman shared a video compilation of joyful moments she had with her dad. In the video, the duo was seen whining their waists, playing, dancing, going out together, and having fun.

She made it clear that her father is the 'only guy' she has, and netizens gushed over their love.

