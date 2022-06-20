A Nigerian man has shocked his parents with the gift of a brand new motorcycle, much to their utter joy and happiness

The man identified as Friday Williams shared cute photos of his parents admiring the new bike on Facebook

Social media users have joined to celebrate with the man and praise him for properly taking care of his parents

A thoughtful young man identified as Friday Williams has surprised his parents with the gift of a brand new motorcycle.

Friday said he did what he did to ease the movement of his parents. He has shared photos of the new bike on Facebook.

Friday took his parents by surprise with the bike gift. Photo credit: Friday Williams.

It was a huge surprise

Sharing the story, Friday said his parents did not expect the bike as he deceived theme to believe that he was buying the bike for a friend.

His parents only found out that the bike belonged to them when they got home and got a phone call from Friday who told them the good news.

Friday wrote on Facebook:

"Late last night, I called my mom and explained to her how a friend of mine who lived very close to them borrowed me money in 2020 to do business which I've not been able to pay back since then. And now that I'm ready to pay back and the guy requested I use the money to buy a motorcycle for him so he can be using it for commercial purposes (Okada).⁣

⁣"And for that reason I want her and my dad to go to where they sell motorcycles and get me every necessary information I needed.⁣

⁣"By 10 am today. Both of them were there. Check the bike and I make payment for the bike then ask them to take it home so the guy in question will come and pick it up because he lived very close to them.⁣

⁣"As they got home is when I declared the bike is for them and I'm not owing anybody. Everybody went crazy. Neighbours, my siblings. Shout everywhere."

Facebook users react

Alisigwe Moses said:

"Wow I really love this. I Join my heart to theirs and proclaim that your needs Will be met even before you even think about them."

Petra Nwose Ibezim commented:

"You’re a Son of consolation. May God enlarge your coast. I’m so proud of you."

