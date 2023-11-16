It was a celebration galore for a young man and his friends following his acquisition of a motorbike

With great joy written on their faces, the youths made a huge scene in public and poured drinks on the bike

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of the youths celebrating the bike feat, with some wondering why they made it so loud

A young man bought a new bike and celebrated it with his friends in style.

The excited youth, @bigget1, took to social media to announce his bike acquisition with a video showing how he and his friends celebrated his win.

The youths celebrated the bike purchase happily. Photo Credit: @bigget1

In the TikTok clip, his friends gathered around the bike with drinks in hand and bathed the ride with them recklessly.

Their joy knew no bounds. A picture he shared showed his friends all had bikes as they all posed together with theirs.

The young man's video has gone viral online, with many joining him in his celebration with kind words.

Watch the video below:

Netizens had diverse opinions on the bike celebration

MURPHY OF TIKTOK said:

"Na more tools Abi more keys? Which one I go wish Una?"

Smartbillionz said:

"Me wey buy car no do reach like this."

Broken heart soul said:

"Me wey buy my own 650k I no do reach like this."

Omayioza said:

"Benz very soon by the Grace of ALMIGHTY GOD."

my Christabel said:

"If una buy car wahala go dey o."

Omo Ologo said:

"We Igbo boys are the most lowkeyest boys."

Onozz said:

"Na small wins wen u celebrate dey bring big wins …congrats."

Akpos Harriet said:

"Omo fear boys with this ladies bike oo one for my village get 4 houses already."

Man dedicates new bike in church

In a related report, a man had dedicated the new bike he bought in church.

He sat on the bike as his cleric dedicated it to God. He was congratulated. Words written on his video said:

"Congratulations bro. Nothing is too small in the presence of God."

There were also many elders of the church around to celebrate him.

Young man celebrates buying bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had celebrated buying a bike.

The young man took a picture at the dealership where he went to buy the okada. At night, he switched on the lights of the automobile to show how beautiful it is.

He panned his camera to capture every angle of the bike. The excitement on his face could not be contained. Many people who reacted to his video celebrated him.

Source: Legit.ng