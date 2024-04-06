A Nigerian man put a smile on the faces of his parents as he built them a nine-bedroom house in his hometown

MC Akonuche gifted them the house after achieving financial success in the United Kingdom and remarked that it was a dream come true

He shared pictures of the beautiful magnificent structure as he celebrated the feat on social media

A Nigerian in the diaspora, MC Akonuche, has gifted his parents a nine-bedroom house in the village.

While celebrating the feat, the UK-based youth appreciated God for enabling him to pull his parents out of poverty.

MC Akonuche said it was a dream come true. Photo Credit: @mcak80

Source: TikTok

MC Akonuche added that it was a dream come true and sent a heartwarming message to people working hard to make their families proud.

He wrote on TikTok:

"God has used me pull my parents and family out of poverty. Join me to celebrate as I gift my parents a 9 bedroom maisonette in my home town. A dream come true and I’m most grateful to God almighty.

"To all those hustling to make their family proud, may God bless you too and use you to wipe away tears from your family.

"Congratulations to me and my family."

Via the social media platform, he shared pictures showing the exterior and interior of the house.

Just like MC Akonuche, another Nigerian man had gifted his parents a new house.

People celebrate MC Akonuche

miraz_gal said:

"Congratulations and people will say no money,my dear is how you plan your life, know your limitations in spending,having a target is a goal."

Evajay1000 said:

"Congratulations ... I tap from this blessings. I have come and I MUST Excel, and give my children the best, to the glory of God."

Avy❤ said:

"And people they discourage others say don’t come to the UK Congratulations this is motivating."

Chefhope said:

"Shebi na una talk say you give back everything you make here in the Uk back to the system. So where una dey see this kind money ni? Congratulations dear, more keys."

Content creator & lifestyle said:

"Money no de UK beautiful things is coming out of congratulations."

nekky said:

"Congratulations to you, money dey UK ,my hubby just completed our second building, discipline urself in UK ,u will make it bigger."

ogaranya said:

"Meanwhile, some say nobody can make money in UK."

Man builds new house for his parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a new house for his parents.

The man wanted to give his parents better living conditions than the old houses they used to live in.

He took it upon himself to construct a new and modern house for them, and he captured the whole process on camera. The video shared by @kabalington, which went viral on TikTok, showed the different stages of the house construction, from laying the foundation to painting the walls.

Source: Legit.ng