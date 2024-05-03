Popular Nigerian skit maker Mr Macaroni is in a celebratory mood as he celebrates turning a year older

A video of the funnyman getting a surprise birthday gift from his two favourite musicians, D'banj and Don Jazzy, has gone viral online

Mr Macaroni shared in the caption of the viral video that this was the best birthday gift anyone could've given him

Nigerian skit maker and movie star Adebowale Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, recently turned a year older and has taken to his social media pages to celebrate.

A video the movie star shared on his social media page has sparked massive reactions online as two of his favourite musicians, D'Banj and Don Jazzy, stormed his house to celebrate with him.

Video of Don Jazzy and D'banj paying Mr Macaroni a surprise visit on his birthday goes viral. Photo credit: @mrmacaroni1

D'banj, who recently reconciled with Don Jazzy, were both at Mr Macaroni's house to give him the best birthday gift he's ever had, according to the skit maker.

Don Jazzy dances with D'banj and Macaroni

The viral clip stirred reactions online as Don Jazzy was seen doing a special dance routine with D'Banj for Debo.

The three celebrities were seen vibing to D'Banj's new song "Since 04". Debo shared his thoughts about the visit, noting that it was the best birthday gift anyone could have given him.

Read an excerpt from Macaroni's statement below:

"It’s my Birthday!!! . Thank you @misstechy for giving me a perfect birthday gift in @donjazzy and @iambangalee. If you know me, you will know how much I have always loved these 2 since O4!!! I’m so glad we could do this together!!!"

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Macaroni's birthday post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mr Macaroni's surprise birthday gift:

@iambangalee:

"Happy birthday to The realest Omo Gbon himself @mrmacaroni1. I must Greet you so Specially brother. God bless you abundantly as you age with Grace."

@brodashaggi:

"Happy Birthday brother❤. To Goodlife and many more years to come. Looooor you."

@mariachikebenjamin:

"Happy birthday, birthday mate."

@mc_lively:

"Happy Birthday to you my brother…. Mad song toooooo."

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Happy birthday boss."

@addi_baba09:

"Na this kind senior man don jazzy, that wizkid dey disrespect, too bad."

@cynthia_salawu:

"Happy Birthday Baby, Love You Plenty Debo."

@orgamarx:

"This is lovely I got all smiles watching this Lovely song by the way. Happy blessed birthday Debo. Thank you Don Baba and Bangalee for blessing our entertainment industry."

@gagama003:

"So sweet to watch….Birthday blessings Ogo."

Macaroni reveals his religion of choice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mr Macaroni revealed to Biola Bayo on her podcast Talk To B why he abandoned Christianity and Islam.

The actor, who bagged a doctorate last year, said he doesn't practice any religion. He, however, said his father is a Muslim, while his mother is a Christian.

He noted that he had experimented with both religions but eventually reached a point where he decided to abandon them.

