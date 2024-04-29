A man has shared the number of times he wrote JAMB before he was able to gain admission to study at the university

The man, Uthman Isa Tochukwu, who is now a lawyer, said he wrote JAMB six times years ago before he made it

Uthman made a post on social media to share his JAMB experience and to celebrate his call to the bar as a lawyer

A Nigerian man revealed the number of times he sat for JAMB before he was able to make it to a higher institution.

Uthman Isa Tochukwu took to X to share that he sat for JAMB six times before he became a university student.

The man is now a lawyer. Photo credit: X/@UthmanTochukwu and JAMB.

Source: UGC

Uthman made a throwback post to celebrate after he successfully went to school and became a lawyer.

Uthman shared photos dressed in his legal regalia and noted that they were his first studio pictures.

His words:

"My first studio picture. I didn’t even want to take it but family pressure considering that I had written JAMB six (6) times to get to here, so found their grounds valid and I yielded to their pressure. 6/12/2022 will continue to be an immutable date in my life."

See the post below:

Reaction as man becomes a lawyer

@senatorbash said:

"The family pressure is validated, see how lit the pictures are. Alhamdulillah for our past, present and future. We are living our destiny."

Lady shares her JAMB experience

Meanwhile, as candidates await the JAMB 2024 result, a travelling to the CBT centre where she was posted.

The lady said she was posted to a far place that cars could not access for the 2024 UTME.

A video she shared indicated that she had a hard time getting to the JAMB centre as she used a bike.

Lady shares experience writing JAMB Use of English

Meanwhile, a lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience.

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard.

As she awaits the results, Prisca is confident that she will get the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng