Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an aged woman's wedding ceremony which was held in Nigeria

It was her granddaughter who excitedly broke the news on social media in celebration of the marital feat

Many netizens drew motivation from grandma's wedding, urging other single folks to never give up

A Nigerian grandma has been celebrated online as she tied the knot with her man.

Taking to TikTok, her granddaughter, @sarahbqtj7q, congratulated the newest couple in town and celebrated her grandma in particular.

@sarahbqtj7q shared a clip showing how the venue for the traditional wedding was arranged and also the moment the bride was made up.

During the wedding, the old bride wore native attire as she carried out marital rites with her man. The old couple looked happy.

Netizens hailed the grandma on her successful wedding.

Another woman got married for the first time at 68.

Mixed reactions trailed grandma's wedding

Damilola said:

"@Eñïølä calm down shogbo, god's time is the best."

Mimz said:

"They deserve to be happy most times they die becux of loneliness happy for her she found love again."

chimezie ebele favour said:

"Hmmm grandma waitin u dey fine for marriage again congrats sha God bless ur new home."

Slimmy_jane said:

"@hafeezoh_01 @Heniola021 comma see ooo grandma don marry before you and you still dey eat our food for house ."

YEYEOJULOGE said:

"Am showing diz video to my mum dat woman refused to marry after having only me ehn and like diz is like me I need aburo o."

F sanneh said:

"I go save this video show it to my grandma let her go get married her colleagues are getting married."

Her...024 said:

"Now If I try to laugh people go come say am rude."

Grandma and grandpa tie the knot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grandmother and a grandfather had wedded in style.

The old bride, despite being advanced in age, still looked dapper and was flanked by well-wishers and some people who made up her bridal train.

Her groom, on the other hand, lacked the youthful agility she exhibited and was helped into the wedding venue by two men. Legit.ng couldn't confirm if the duo had been married before as of the time of making this report.

