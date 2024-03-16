More details shortly...

Prophet Odumeje rebuked the little boy for correcting him.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reactions trail Odumeje's interaction with the boy

Emma Udo said:

"My contribution to this, the fact is that as Christians we are to be listening to the word of God from men and women of God and not to the good English. Good or bad English doesn't matter in the God kingdom's race rather its the gospel of Christ that matters.....

"We should start to understand this fact.

"Most of the time God do called those that we see like fools just to shame the so called wise..."

"Shalom, "

john_onosolease said:

"I am sure people go here to laugh because it can't be for ministry."

the_mafiostyle said:

"The boy had 10 expressions at the same time, which kind pastor be this."

flossy_miju said:

"But why would someone in his/her right senses be going to this man church? What are u people doing there?"

___iamsandy said:

"My question is, are those people there for God or just for free comedy show. Cause I don’t understand ."

amara_shuga said:

"I can go to this man’s church for laughter! Like buying ticket for night of a thousand laugh,I can’t go there to worship no no."

Watch the video here.

Man warns Odumeje ahead of London event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based man had warned Prophet Odumeje ahead of his London event.

In a Facebook post, Innocent advised Odumeje not to grab or hold the bodies of women during ministration in London to avoid being charged with a sexual offence.

He also advised Odumeje not to slap or beat anyone during deliverance as that may be considered physical abuse. Innocent added that Odumeje may be charged with verbal abuse should he use demeaning words on anyone in the course of his ministration.

Source: Legit.ng