Pictures from a couple's 'low-budget' wedding have surfaced on social media and got internet users talking

Going against the norm of adorning wedding dresses and suits, the couple settled for only t-shirts with their pictures on it

While many people hailed the couple for their simplicity, others frowned at the idea of having a simple wedding

A newly-wedded couple has become the talk of social media after pictures form their simple wedding emerged on the net.

A Facebook user, Ifejika Henry Chikwado, shared the couple's pictures on the social media platform as he congratulated them.

The couple wore t-shirts at their wedding. Photo Credit: Ifejika Henry Chikwado

Source: Facebook

In the pictures, the couple wore only matching t-shirts with their photo on them and smiled as they exchanged rings.

Henry shaded single people, saying they are yet to find life partners because they want to impress people and their community.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He advised people to marry now as things may get costlier in December. In his words:

"Couple Goes Viral Over Their 'Low-budget' Marriage.

"Congratulations to them...

"Na you wan impress your village people and your community, that's why you still dey single....

"Marry now, cos from December, bag of rice fit reach 70k."

The couple's simple wedding sparked debate

Uzo Stan said:

"Stoooirrrryyyyyy.....plz ask her father how much is the traditional rites first, b4 talking about the little ceremony that u saw.

"Few months ago my friend paid one million ( just for the rites on the list)...so be careful."

Endurance Osaretin Omokaro said:

"This marriage self too cost to me ooo, my own na 100 people day come, me 50 people my wife 50 people, nd na egg roll nd zobo drink I wan share. I nor wan do pass myself."

Charity Inimfon Ikpeme said:

"And she's so beautiful.

"She's just natural.. nothing hides beauty like eye lashes and makeup..you will just see a beautiful lady turn to masquerade."

Juliet Gwendoline said:

"This is how I want my wedding to be Biko. I no come life come please anybody abeg."

Nwamaka Maryjane said:

"There’s nothing wrong with this. You don’t have to impress people and suffer behind or inside. At the end of the day what matters is the couple’s happiness and peace of mind."

Charity Inimfon Ikpeme said:

"And she's so beautiful.

"She's just natural.. nothing hides beauty like eyelashes and makeup..you will just see a beautiful lady turn to masquerade."

Lady holds simple wedding with 2 guests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had narrated how she got married in a simple way with just two guests.

Via her Facebook page, Faith shared pictures from her first wedding which went down at a marriage registry.

She said the wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k. Faith advised intending couples that if that is all they can do, they should "with your full chest."

Source: Legit.ng