A Nigerian lady identified as Okpe Faith has released rare pictures from her first wedding which went down in a simple fashion

According to her, it cost them less than N30k, had just two witnesses and lasted less than 10 minutes

Faith used her first wedding as a point of reference as she advised intending couples about planning their own ceremonies

A Nigerian lady, Okpe Faith, has advised intending couples on how to plan their weddings using her first marriage as a case study.

Via her Facebook page, Faith shared pictures from her first wedding which went down at the marriage registry.

She said it cost less than N30k. Photo Credit: Okpe Faith

She said that particular wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes and was graced by only two witnesses and cost them less than N30k.

Faith advised intending couples that if that is all they can do, they should "with your full chest." Her post reads in full:

"This was my first wedding. It happened at the marriage registry, costs less than N30,000, had just two witnesses and the entire ceremony was less than 10 minutes.

"If this is all you can do, please do it with your full chest. If you are a Christian, your pastor can just pray for you after this and you move in to live together and start your family.

"Love ❤️ and light .

"Okpe Faith Tutu."

Social media reactions

Bliss Anthony said:

"What about your traditional marriage ceremony? How much did that one cost? Give us estimate of everything. Not just this court wedding. So, we will know how to begin..."

Ajanigo Khadijat Peter said:

"Mine,on my traditional,our pastor was present,then after the whole rite,he prayed for us and blessed the rings,we are almost 5years together, happy and over blessed."

Cisco Mario Sapiens said:

"My kid bro e dey pain so people wey folo say congratulations o, make I just tell u, but congratulations Sha. Thanks for the ladys understanding."

Chizuru Mimi said:

"Congratulations but are you planning to have a second or mote wedding? Since this is numbered first wedding."

Timothy Adu-ojo Akubo said:

"As beautiful as you are,

"No pride, God has blessed her with good character, you did not say, you must have the best wedding in earth,

"My sister may the good Lord bless your new home for understanding your man."

Couple tie the knot in a simple wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had got married wearing mufti and in a small occasion.

In photos seen by Legit.ng, it appears Ph Obidon and his wife were longtime lovers who stayed faithful to their love.

The duo decided to seal their relationship with marriage, proceeding with a simple ceremony. The images from the simple occasion have gained massive attention, sparking reactions and varied comments.

