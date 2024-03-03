While Moses Bliss' wedding is the current talk of the town, a pastor's prophecy about him has surfaced on social media

The Nigerian pastor's worrying prophecy about the gospel singer was revisited after his prophecy on Mr Ibu came to pass

Bliss' prophecy came in number 37 of the 42 prophecies the cleric released on December 31, 2023, in his Enugu church

Following the sudden death of comic actor Mr Ibu, a 2023 prophecy about singer Moses Bliss has been revisited.

The prophecy on Bliss was declared by Robert Jr, the pastor who foresaw Mr Ibu's death and spoke about it during his church's cross over service on December 31, 2023.

Robert Jr released 42 prophecies which were seen in a WhatsApp platform reportedly belonging to his church, Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide.

The Enugu cleric's prophecies were shared by a female church member who revisited them after Ibu's death.

Robert Jr's prophecy on Moses Bliss

In the chats seen on Facebook, Robert Jr said he saw the 29-year-old gospel singer being attacked. The message for Bliss which, came in number 37, went thus:

"I see an attack on two gospel musicians. One on a female (Mr Revelation's wife). The male (Moses Bliss)."

People react to Robert Jr's prophecies

