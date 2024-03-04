PDP chieftain has dropped his two cents on the ease of dating Ghanaian women compared to the Nigerian folks

Using Moses Bliss's wedding to his Ghanaian heartthrob Maire Wiseborn as a case study, Omokri said the love of money by women from southern Nigeria has led to them remaining single

The social critic stirred a debate online as he suggested cultural reorientation is needed to address the epidemic of unmarried women in Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has explained why numerous Nigerian women remain unmarried and why a Nigerian musician recently settled for a Ghanaian lady.

In a post shared on his X account on Sunday, March 3, Omokri cites the marriage of renowned gospel artist Moses Bliss to a Ghanaian lady. He highlights that “their women seem to exhibit more relational ease than numerous Southern Nigerian women.”

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that there would be an epidemic of unmarried women in Nigeria if the country had visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more countries.

Omokri tweeted:

"I can understand why Moses Bliss married a Ghanaian. I have been to Ghana, and their women tend to be easier to relate with than many Southern Nigerian women. In fact, is love without billing still possible in Southern Nigeria? In our part of the world, 'He is loving' means 'He is spending'. When you tell many Southern Nigerian girls, 'I love you', they hear, 'You owe me'. Especially those with Industrial Money Obtainer culture.

"We urgently need a cultural reorientation amongst our women. Especially in Southern Nigeria. The monetisation of relationships in Southern Nigeria is just too suffocating."

