A trending video has shown how a male corper was taken away after he fainted at a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp

It is not clear why the youth collapsed, but he was being assisted by about three medical practitioners who are also corpers

Mixed reactions trail the video as some people share their experiences in camp, while others are able to identify where it happened

A female corps member has released a video showing a corper who fainted in an NYSC orientation camp.

@judith_wendy_ expressed worry over the development.

"God abeg ooo NYSC Camp is not for the weak ooo," she wrote.

The clip showed three camp medical personnel carrying a male corps member. The reason for the fainting could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at the NYSC camp in Nasarawa state.

NYSC had announced important guidelines for deployed prospective corps members.

People relate with the corper's situation

Emmy said:

"Na me be that Omo first day I enter camp naso I faint but I’m fine now I wan dey go house."

Edith Edevor said:

"Keffi camp Omo their sun make blood dey comot from my nose den."

F.A said:

"I left here in December and I'm having nostalgic moments."

Omo said:

"Nasarawa camp I remember those walls."

GodsloveOkechukwu said:

"This is Nasarawa state camp....my camp that year."

Tonia said:

"Na so them they always faint for this Nasarawa camp even for my set those boys no they ever carry last."

chididavid5 said:

"Person pillar of strength."

Everything China importation said:

"I know you people think he’s pretending omooo when I fainted on parade ground I understood what it meant."

Don said:

"You don’t know before 2021 some fainted in Akwa Ibom camp that year at night I can’t forget lie lie."

Man shares troubling NYSC camp experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared his troubling NYSC orientation camp experience.

In a hilarious video shared via her account @teeyjay284 on TikTok, her husband expressed his frustration about the lack of sleep he has been experiencing at the orientation camp.

The disheartened man recounted how he had just finished eating and decided to take a quick nap, only to be interrupted by the sound of a bugle.

"Omo I don tire, this place no be for me", he exclaimed in the video.

Source: Legit.ng