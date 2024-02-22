It was a moment of joy for a Nigerian woman as her visa to move to the United Kingdom was approved

In a heartwarming video, the granny showed funny moves like a youth as she danced happily in celebration

Many people seemed to love the grandma's dance moves and passed funny remarks about her showcase

A video of grandma celebrating her UK visa approval with a dance has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The woman's granddaughter, @blackgur001, shared the emotional video on TikTok as she joined in the celebration.

"Grandma be doing the most," @blackgur001 captioned the video.

In the clip, the excited granny moved her body around infectiously and took off her hoodie while at it.

Speaking further on her grandma, @blackgur001 wrote:

"Yes o , that my Grandma , she’s got 7 children and 11 grandchildren atm."

Unlike the granny, an old couple had returned to Nigeria after 25 years abroad.

Watch the video below:

People were thrilled by the granny's moves

Rhheemmy said:

"They must grant her visa o cox she don Dey with una for Uk already."

O L A D I P U P O said:

"Them go feel it."

Sir Tom Clancy said:

"Now I know where you stole your dance moves from."

motola said:

"Grandma is like bye bye Nigeria."

ICANLEE said:

"This is the best video I have seen today today."

excelcakes4 said:

"Awwww am happy for her oooo, congratulations."

Nomose said:

"You mean she is your grandma or your sister/mum."

Ireoluwa1234 said:

"Grandma self no won gree up up way."

Victor Boniface flies grandma to Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that footballer Victor Boniface had flown his grandma to Germany to watch him play.

Throughout the November international break, Victor Boniface was in Nigeria, where the Super Eagles participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Even with his exceptional performance at Bayer Leverkusen this season, he could not contribute to the Super Eagles' triumph over the two lowly-ranked opponents; both contests concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old footballer Victor posted images of himself and his grandma flying.

