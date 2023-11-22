The NYSC has announced the opening of the camp for the deployed prospective corps members for the 2023 Batch C Stream II

It, however, released five tips for the deployed prospective corps members to follow as guides during their journey to the orientation camps across the country

Top on the list is the security tip for the deployed prospective corps members, particularly those who will be travelling from one state to another

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has opened its four-week camp for deployed prospective corps members and released five important tips to guide them during their journey in and outside the orientation camp.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 22, the NYSC urged the prospective corps members to follow the guide for safety and records sake shortly after announcing the opening of the camp for the 2023 Batch C Stream II deployment.

The guides entailed travel tips to documents needed at the orientation camp as well as personal data of the prospective corps members as it may affect them, even after the camp.

Guides for NYSC prospective corps members

Below are the tips as officially released by the NYSC:

Do not travel to the Orientation Camps at night. Break your journey when necessary. Report on your scheduled reporting date. Addition or Removal of name is no longer allowed. Only name at Matriculation is accepted on the Portal. However, you can apply for spelling errors and name rearrangements on your dashboard. After documentation in the Camp, you cannot change your Date of Birth, Date of Graduation, Course of Study and Passport Photograph. Do not report to the Camp, if there is any discrepancy with the Date of Graduation on your Statement of Result and your Call-up Letter. Contact your Institution to sort it out.

The NYSC exercise is a mandatory programme Nigerian graduates who have studied in Nigeria or outside the country.

