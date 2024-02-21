A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to announce setting up a gas station in the country

The overjoyed youth shared pictures and videos showcasing the gas cylinder and how his station looks

Internet users celebrated the young man, with many people asking him the financial cost of setting it up

A Nigerian youth, @gpblack6, has proudly celebrated his achievement on social media as he set up a gas station.

@gpblack6 noted that it is his first investment.

He said it was his first investment. Photo Credit: @gpblack6

Source: TikTok

"Congratulations to me, first investment," he captioned his video shared on TikTok.

@gpblack6 shared pictures of his gas station along with a video of the gas cylinder. Social media users celebrated with him.

Legit.ng reported that the cost of cooking gas had increased again and hit a new record.

Wincreasedatch the video below:

People celebrate with him

Chary sweet said:

"Congratulations my love ❤️more winnings babe."

RARE said:

"Bigger congratulations blood you valid for this step make you take do more bigger investment to come."

Gabriel hakeem said:

"Congratulations man more to come."

Kelzsingz said:

"Are you no suppose to be pouring water on it constantly?

"LOVE .

"All this Pablo's no go invest oo na to go spend money for club and hotel forgetting client wey pay today no fit pay tomorrow, investment is good."

Abilitybillionz said:

"Pls can you tell me the amount that one will have before going into this investment."

festus10101 said:

"This have always been my dream but I can't still afford it .

"I can black market gas shop and I want to upgrade."

Nigerian actor opens filling station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actor Soji Taiwo had opened a filling station.

The actor implored his colleagues and fans to patronise his gas station located in Lagos. He wrote:

“It’s the Lords doing and it is marvelous in our sight. If you check the last post I said something big is coming! To the glory of God this is the Work of God….. Patronize my Gas Station OANDO Filling Station No 50 Ikotun Idimu road Lagos Nigeria. Seri pe OLUWALONIGLORY #OluwaLoniGlory”

