The world is still in a state of mourning following the sudden demise of Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe.

Remembering the former Access Bank CEO, an NGO CEO, Osayi Alile, released an old video showing Herbert interacting with school kids.

"Don't allow your circumstances or what you see around you to determine your future," Herbert told the school kids in the video seen on LinkedIn.

Osayi said his love for children and his desire to impact their lives still speaks.

In the clip, Herbert encouraged the kids about their academics, saying they would be better than those not in school.

He also encouraged a boy's talent with a promise of opening an account for him with a N100k deposit.

Herbert advised them to work with people who aspire to do well.

People mourned Herbert Wigwe's demise

Esiri Agbeyi said:

"Oh …so many lessons here to learn. I love to highlight how his eyes spark when he speaks to the little boy. And then he says you see What “We” will do…

"The collectivism over individualism, the dare to dream spirit , allowing himself go back in time with a little boy to dream together is admirable.

"I trust the boy and all the kids here will have something special to hold on to for the future …when the words of a man urged me on to greatness. Rest on Dr Herbert, your legacy inspires good , the world needs this."

Osamame Igbinosa said:

"Sadly enough he is not where Davido Son is ."

Josephine Ogarah said:

"It's so sad. May He rest in peace."

Rebecca Adedire said:

"This is emotional to watch, more leaders should invest more in impacting children, they are easy to impact, once a child catches a vision or inspiration from an adult. It will take a miracle to get him/her astray. They are much more disciplined and never give up."

Aanuoluwapo Emmanuel said:

"Such a good man He was relating with them like his own children."

