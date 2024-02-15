A public figure has tackled gospel singer Moses Bliss over his recent pictures with his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn

Quoting a Bible verse to back up his argument, the man said that Bliss was not supposed to be in such a position with a woman who was not his wife yet

He added that being engaged does not make them husband and wife and advised Bliss to seek God's forgiveness

Weeks after Moses Bliss announced his engagement to his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, a man has criticised the singer over pictures he took with his wife-to-be.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ossai Ovie Success, a Delta State government official, stated that Bliss' new photos with Marie negated Christianity.

He said their positioning as an intending husband and wife was not Christianlike. Photo Credit: Moses Bliss

Source: Facebook

Ossai's issue with Moses Bliss' pictures

Ossai argued that a Christian was not supposed to pose with a woman he was not married to the way Bliss did with Marie.

He said being engaged was not an excuse to engage in holding hands, which he tagged as fornication.

He advised Bliss to seek God's forgiveness. Ossai quoted a Bible verse to support his argument.

He wrote:

"Dear Moses Bliss, this is against Christianity.

"As a Christian, you are not supposed to be in this kind of position with a woman that is not your wife yet.

"You just committed fornic*tion by using your body to touch her body.

"You should know better being a Gospel singer.

"Don’t tell me this is happening because you guys are engaged.

"Being engaged doesn’t makes you guys husband and wife.

"It’s a s*n to touch a woman before marriage, like holding hands and hugging.

"In the Holy Bible, 1 Corinthians 7:1 It is writing “that It is good for a man not to touch a woman”.

"So this you have done, you need to ask God for forgiveness and don’t repeat this before paying her bride price.

"Ossai Ovie Success."

Many netizens criticise Ossai Ovie Success

Francisca Uzuyem said:

"Hmm!ije uwa,live them alone let discuss the hardship in the country! that's our major problem now not holding hands and hugging, pastor ossia."

Esiekpe Roland Swanky said:

"I foresee that this relationship will not last long,I’m not God just saying because everything you put on social media attracts negativity ending when it comes to relationships."

Lion Olikoko Olise said:

"Lol.... Bros.

"Na deeper life ways you wan carry give Moses oooh..."

Henry Bless Moneyfactory said:

"It's not this kind of touch bibl is talking naa

"Him own nor go dey different."

Atavwoda Williams said:

"You be Aproko, how that one take business u."

Bright Omugo said:

"This generation are not ready to hear the truth, any small thing deputy Jesus. We have normalised wrong, this can lead to sexual sin, no one should be too confident when it comes to temptation. My brother whether they like your truth or not don't stop saying it."

Moses Bliss and fiancee spend Val together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss and his fiancee had spent their first Valentine's Day together.

The singer who got engaged to his lover, Marie Wiseborn, a few weeks ago spent Valentine's Day with her abroad. In the caption of his post, he wrote that it was his first Valentine's Day with her.

In a video he shared, the singer was the one who dressed his fiancée up as she was called to bar.

He went on to surprise her on her big day by cancelling all his engagements and flying for 24 hours just to be with her.

Source: Legit.ng