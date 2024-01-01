After nine years of marriage, a Nigerian woman finally delivered a baby and took to social media to celebrate it

The new mum said it is both a Christmas and a birthday present to her, adding that their hearts are filled with happiness and joy

Still appreciating God, she sent an encouraging message to other women who are hopeful of having babies

A Nigerian couple has welcomed a baby boy after nine years of marriage.

The wife, @tinas_bridal_palace, shared maternity photoshop she had as she flaunted her baby bump with joy on Instagram.

She delivered a baby boy and celebrated on social media. Photo Credit: @tinas_bridal_palace

Source: Instagram

She appreciated God for coming through for them, describing the baby as her Christmas and birthday gift.

Using herself as a point of contact, she prayed to God to visit other women who are still childless. Her post reads:

"9 years of waiting, God came through for usEnding this year with my evidence yes my testimony Our hearts are full of joy and happiness as we welcome our bundle of joy my Christmas package .

"My blue jet has arrived and my joy knows no bounds. Indeed my imagination has turned to reality.

"Dear Lord, I am extremely grateful for this precious gift you gave to us.... Oh my God you do this one .

"I am using this opportunity as a point of contact for all TCC mums, may God show up for you and yours Amen.. don't loose hope it's very possible just believe.

"Happy New Year in Advance.

"After years of praying for this gift I am that woman the Lord has shown mercy.

"What God cannot do doesn’t exist."

See her post below:

People celebrate with her

dellavegar said:

"Ouuuuu congratulations mama!"

ogoosglowtouch said:

"Congratulations ma’am."

judigal0165 said:

"God is faithful congratulations ma."

wigsbyomasignatures said:

"Yaaaaaaasssssss! Thank you Jesus."

angelzazy2211 said:

"Big big congratulations Thank you lord Jesus 4 the blessing money can not buy ."

After 9 years, woman welcomes quadruplets

In a related report, a woman had delivered quadruplets after nine years of childlessness.

Photos of the mother and her beautiful quadruplets were splashed on Facebook as people congratulated her.

In one of the photos, the mother was seen standing with her big baby bump before she was delivered of the babies. She was in the hospital, and a nurse stood beside her as she smiled at the camera.

Woman delivers baby 18 years after losing her kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had given birth 18 years after the death of her two children.

In a TikTok post, the woman's daughter, Iheanyichukwu Delight, said she had to wait many years before having a sibling.

According to Delight, her mother lost two children to the cold hands of death some 18 years ago. The death of the two children created a wound, but the woman has been blessed with a new baby.

In the post, Delight said the new child's arrival meant a great deal to her family.

Source: Legit.ng