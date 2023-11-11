A Nigerian woman welcomed a child again many years after she lost two children to the cold hands of death

The woman's story was shared on TikTok by her daughter, who said it took 18 years before her mother gave birth again

The woman's daughter, Iheanyichukwu Delight, expressed joy that she now has a brother in the house

A Nigerian woman has given birth to another baby almost two decades after the death of her two children.

In a TikTok post, the woman's daughter, Iheanyichukwu Delight, said she had to wait many years before having a sibling.

The woman waited 18 years after her two children died before she got blessed with another child. Photo credit: TikTok/@callmedelxa.

According to Delight, her mother lost two children to the cold hands of death some 18 years ago.

The death of the two children created a wound, but the woman has been blessed with a new baby.

In the post, Delight said the arrival of the new child means a great deal to her family.

Her words:

"I have a brother now. Thank you Jesus. After 18 years, my brother has finally arrived. After losing two elder brothers, finally, the Lord has done another great thing in my family."

A lot of netizens joined Delight and celebrated with her in the comment section of the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother gives birth after 18 years

@MaMa said:

"I can’t wait for my mum to give me a brother after losing four brothers."

@_jessica20 said:

"My mom gave birth to my brother this year and I turned 21. He's basically my first son."

@Favour_Gold commented:

"Congratulations, I’ll meet my family one day. I tap from your blessing."

@lu-chi classic said:

"Your home won’t lack joy. What the enemies planned and turned around for your good. Congratulations dear."

@Eric precious said:

"Thank you, Lord, for your mercy upon this family and may this blessing last a lifetime."

