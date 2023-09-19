A mother has welcomed four babies at once after waiting for nine years, and photos of the cute kids have been shared online

The mother was seen in the photo standing with her large and protruding baby bump when she went to give birth

Many Facebook users who saw the woman and her cute children have showered her with congratulatory messages

A mother who waited for nine years has finally given birth, and she welcomed four babies at a go.

Photos of the mother and her beautiful quadruplets have been splashed on Facebook as people congratulated her.

The woman has been blessed with quadruplets after 9 years of waiting. Photo credit: Facebook/Chuks Ineh.

Source: Facebook

In one of the photos, the mother was seen standing with her big baby bump before she was delivered of the babies.

She was in the hospital, and a nurse stood beside her as she smiled at the camera.

Woman blessed with quadruplets after nine years

In another photo, the newborn babies were dressed in onesies and laid on a bed. The photos were posted on Facebook by Chuks Iheh.

Congratulating the lady, he wrote in the caption:

"To all the TTC women you’re next to be congratulated in Jesus name Amen."

Source: Legit.ng