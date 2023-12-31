"My Dad Was in Tears": NYSC Lady Gets Big Goat From Her Father For Being Only Graduate in Her Family
- A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has received a live goat from her father to celebrate her achievement
- The lady shared a video on TikTok showing her father's reaction when he saw her in the NYSC uniform
- The man bought a live goat and gave it to her daughter for being the only graduate he has produced in the family so far
It was an emotional moment when a Nigerian lady returned from NYSC and her family received her like a hero.
In a video posted on the TikTok handle of @shuga190, the lady was crying and her father too shed tears of joy.
The entire family was happy that the finally have a graduate among them and they did not hide their emotions.
To mark the unprecedented achievement, the man went the extra-mile as he bought a live goat and gifted it to his daughter.
A lot of people gathered to partake in the celebration and to rejoice with the lady and her family.
She captioned the video:
"My dad gifted me a goat to say congratulations for being the only graduate in the family. This is the first time I'm seeing my dad in tears."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as NYSC lady gets a live goat from her father
