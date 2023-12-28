A Nigerian tailor has taken a walk down memory lane as he recalled how he met his wife back in 1999

The couple who recently marked their 10th wedding anniversary were secondary schoolmates and did not start off well at first

According to the man, he deliberately put her name on the list of noisemakers in class in a bid to get on her nerves

A Nigerian man who wedded his secondary schoolmate in 2013 has shared their love story as he celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Citizen Nagaziman stated that he knew his wife in 1999 when she joined his JSS3 class.

He said he met his wife in 1999. Photo Credit: Citizen Nagaziman

Source: Facebook

He said she hardly talked and didn't like her vibe as he hated quiet people. The tailor recalled how he would deliberately add her name to the noisemakers' list just to provoke her.

How his perception of her changed

The man said he ran into her without the school uniform one evening and realised she was a beauty to behold.

From that point, he was hooked.

"I knew my wife in 1999 when she joined our class, we were in JSS3, She hardly talk, I hate quiet people. I wasn't feeling her vibes at all. I will add her name to the list of noise makers just to provoke her.

"You know how school uniform hides beauty, o yea, but one evening I ran into her without school uniform around "ohu oweyi", I was like this girl fine oo, I must have been blinded by the beauty of the other girls in the class, it took me some years to tell her that I liked her, and that was in 2003, after we were done with secondary school," he wrote.

After some resistance from her, they became friends, lovers, and now a couple. He added that they were classmates for 24 years, friends for 20 years and a couple for 10 years. He shared pictures taken with his wife and kids.

Internet users hail the couple

King Elvis Patrick said:

"There's no doubt about it you are a nice man you're a good man I remember the first time I met you on that very faithful day, and you asked me that why am I not entering the bus going to nyanya from wuse I said that I wasn't having enough transport and you told me to enter the bus and paid that day in 2011. I appreciate and once again congratulation congratulation."

Chiebuka Bernard said:

"Congratulations!

"Happy Anniversary Sir! Your home will continue being prosperous and peaceful!"

Yusuf Abubakar Al Sadiq said:

"Happy anniversary to and your beautiful wife. May Allah continue to keep you both together forever in good health and abundant blessings."

Idris King Itopa Haruna said:

"Happy Anniversary!

"May the love and happiness you both share last till eternity."

Caleb Fumnaya Aloh said:

"Congratulations Bro, Many more years to celebrate in health and wealth."

Adedunke Maria Michael said:

"Many more years in togetherness, unity, peace and unending blessings

"Happy anniversary beautiful people ❤️."

Oryeezah Moh'd said:

"Happy Anniversary my dear brother and my darling wife.

"May God continue to bless and keep your home."

Salihu Abdulrazaq Adogu said:

"Keeping such love story moving isn't an easy achievement at all. Congratulations Sir, grow old together in good health and happiness."

Man weds secondary school classmate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had married his classmate 16 years after secondary school.

According to him, it all started back in secondary school, with their taking stage kicking off in JSS 2.

Akpan, who is Ibibio by tribe, revealed that she is Annang and that they met in Benin City.

He further revealed that she was in JSS1 and he in JSS2 when they met each other. Akpan added that they were new students in their junior secondary school back in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng