After Nigerian actor Doyin Hassan shared his testimony about welcoming his first child after 24 years, he has put up another post to address some claims

According to him, he had been married twice and lost both women to death, and he remarried his current wife in 2022

He added that the testimony he shared is not about the women he has been with but his

Veteran actor Doyin Hassan has clarified that he and his current wife did not wait 24 years to have a child.

The actor sparked reactions online after he shared the testimony of how he had just welcomed his daughter after over two decades.

Netizens react to Doyin Hassan's clarification post Photo credit: @doyinhassanofficial

Clarifying the testimony, Hassan revealed he waited for that long to have a child and not his wife, whom he married last year.

He added that his testimony is his and not for any of the women he has been with over the years.

Doyin revealed he first got married in 1999 and between that time and 2020, he lost two women, Adeola and Bolanle.

He married the mother of his child, Oladunni, in October 22, and they had their daughter this year.

Excerpt from his post read:

"I was the one who shared a testimony of my tears and toils for 24 years. Meeting Oladunni was God's redirection of my divine journey. I hope this is clear enough. God's blessings."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Doyin Hassan's post

Read some of the comments gathered on the actor's post below:

evbjoyce:

"Anyway the potter decides to deal with the clay, it is for his glory. Can the clay ask the potter what he chooses to do with it? My dear man of God we celebrate the grace and glory of God upon your life. It is indeed a testimony."

princejidekosoko:

"Doyin, we thank Almighty God for this gift. I pray the he will continue to bless u from all angle. Stay blessed Aburo. Omo yo, a dagba, a dogbo. AMIN."

jideawobona:

"In all we thanks to God , Congratulations Uncle, your joy shall be permanent."

kamogenic_blue:

"Our LASU lecturer we salute your courage! Stay bless and fruitful Prof!"

jummycutey:

"To God be the glory. You both will live long in good health and wealth to see your children’s children."

