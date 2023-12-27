A young Nigerian man used the first set of wealth he made to build himself a comfortable and well-roofed house

To show he must have spent a lot on the construction, the man used stone-coated roofing materials

The young man celebrated with his family and friends as he moved into the beautiful house he built

A Nigerian man has joined the league of young Nigerians who started their houses and finished in 2023.

The rich man made a short photo slide on TikTok as he took people through construction.

The man took photos during the construction. Photo source: @investorsmith4

Source: TikTok

Stone-coated roofing

He raised his hands up to start God as he stood in one of the trenches his bricklayers dug for his foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people who saw how well furnished and decorated the building's interior were asked how much he spent on it.

Watch his video here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Va Len said:

"This is what a real man should do first not buying a car."

Kesh said:

"Congratulation big man...I tap from ur grace."

Dafe said:

"Big congrats to you brother. I’m wondering how much something like this could cost. Can you give me an estimate please? Big congrats to you."

Blessingihotu said:

"Congratulations dear... I tap from this grace for my brothers."

St Daniel said:

"Congratulations my bro more to come e no really easy to get this point."

Smile Godson said:

"Una no go ever tell person the real deal."

mrs sharon said:

"Big congratulations gee more achievement I tap from your grace."

BILLION DOLLARS BABY said:

"Congratulations bro, I wish to be the next to be congratulated. Amen."

king-Bukaty said:

"Congratulations brother more blessings and more grace and more money in your aza more to come long life and prosperity Amen."

Another young man built house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video of a house he built with N3m with its roofing done. Many people were amazed.

The man (@iam_olykiss) said that with N2m spent more; he would finish the interior and flooring of the house. He added that he did not know why people doubted N5m could finish a home.

Source: Legit.ng