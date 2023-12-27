A Nigerian lady has thrilled internet users after she defined her growth with her man using two pictures

She said the first picture was taken in 2017, at a time when they were not financially buoyant and lived in an empty building

Years later, the lovebirds got married after enduring tough times, have two kids and seem to be doing well for themselves now

A business analyst, Tomori Simisola, has melted hearts with transformation pictures of herself and her husband.

Simisola shared the inspiring pictures while reacting to a netizen who challenged people to define growth with two photos.

They are married and have two children.



Simisola speaks about the 2 photos she shared

When asked by curious netizens, Simisola said the old picture was taken in 2017 and the other in 2020.

According to her, they married in 2020 and now have two kids but endured tough times. She recalled how they stayed in an empty building and were broke. In her words:

"No never , we got married 2020 and now with 2 children.

"It (the first picture) was 2017, One of my weight loss students just paid 3,000naira for meal plan and we were happy food don set for the week.

"We were outside one of his uncles' house at Abule Oko at Agbado Oja.

"The man gave us one of his empty buildings because my hubstar relocated to Lagos from Nassarawa where he sold off his chicken farm because we started our relationship. Anyways, we lived there till we had money to get a place in Magodo."

See her tweet below:

People gushed over the couple

@olumidesadams said:

"This first pic ńa that tone dem dey tell you say once you follow man talk na belle but coconut head you, I'm happy you didn't listen congratulations to you guys, this isn't growth it is evolution."

@Dude_the_Praise said:

"Everybody fine, na money never dey. Beautiful."

@TinuolaTomori said:

"It is the “well” in the neck for me... Thank God i didn’t take pictures with you guys here, I would be so shy to share it now."

@bootstrapTayo said:

"I dey the first stage God abeg carry me to the growth."

@EkeminiSir said:

"Indeed growth it is.

"Merry Christmas to you both.

"This will not be your last Christmas."

