A Nigerian man has announced getting married to a lady who was his school mate back in junior secondary school

While gushing over his beautiful wife, the excited new husband revealed that their talking stage started in JSS 2

Back then, he was her senior colleague and took an interest in her and their friendship would blossom into 'happily ever after'

Sixteen years after they met in junior secondary school, a Nigerian man has tied the knot with his heartthrob.

Akpan shared the news on Twitter with photos from their traditional wedding and a bit of information about how it all started.

Akpan said their talking stage started in JSS2. Photo Credit: (@akpann_)

Source: Twitter

According to him, it all started back in secondary school, with their taking stage kicking off in JSS 2.

Akpan, who is Ibibio by tribe, revealed that she is Annang and that they actually met in Benin City.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further revealed that she was in JSS1 and he in JSS2 when they began to know each other.

Akpan added that they were new students in their junior secondary school back in 2007.

See his post below:

People celebrate the couple

@MMojisire said:

"Not me thinking of replicating this with my best friend I met in jss2 too.

"We're still veryyyy good friends."

@coding_god said:

"When I was younger, I wanted to write a love story like this. Life happened. Congratulations."

@Smart220177951 said:

"Lesson learnt,take your talking stage serious it might be the person.

"Congrats brother,your Union is blessed."

@ODUXOLOGY said:

"And you are supporting Chelsea...you must be an Arsenal fan that cross to chelshit.

"Big CONGRATULATIONS to you and your wife blessings and Divine wisdom I wish you."

@Jaykeblaaq said:

"May your marriage never lack all the blessings that accompany such union.

"Happy married life."

@smithnelson19 said:

"Omo na solid 16 years Rxnshp be that guy u need to drop past and present exam papers for we the upcoming, congrats man."

@Kings_Akpan said:

"For my Js2 em tell me to dey read book o chai...had i known.

"Congratulations."

Lady marries her secondary school classmate after 17 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had tied the knot with her secondary school classmate after more than a decade.

The excited lady took to her Instagram page to share photos from their secondary school graduation in 2004 side by side with their 2021 wedding pictures.

According to the lady, she and her lover have been friends for the past 17 years and only dated for a little more than a year before sealing it with marriage in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng