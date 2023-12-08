Rave-of-the-moment Rosie has continued to receive massive support from people across social media platforms

This has seen the followers on the mother of three's TikTok handle increase massively, now at over 717k

Capitalising on her social media fame, the hardworking nanny has launched her YouTube channel

Rozah Rozalina Samson, popularly known as Rosie, has announced the launch of her YouTube channel.

The nanny, who went viral after a video of her bidding farewell to her Lebanon boss' kids emerged online, disclosed this in a new TikTok video.

Rosie has over 717k followers on TikTok. Photo Credit: @rozalinachocolatebae,@maria.cataleya.official

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng observed that her TikTok handle has hit over 717k followers. In the video announcing her YouTube channel, Rosie appreciated netizens' support and love.

Rosie appealed to people to subscribe to her channel, adding that people would get to know her more through it.

Recall that a travel company offered her Canadian visa sponsorship and a new job hours after another gave her an all-expenses-paid vacation.

Watch the video below:

Rosie received massive support from people

bibi65231 said:

"Mama Rosie, you are a very special person. God bless you take care take care of yourself and your kids. Hope you go back and see those kids."

mamayao said:

"Your boss said she don't want you to go backso I beg don't risk."

Firstborn Daughter said:

"Your boss has said don't go back,so Focus with your life and your children, wueee this people never put all trust on them."

Western gal said:

"Thank you gal we love you soo much but dont listen to people's advice coz most of them will courage and discourage you ....just follow your heart."

hermanwanjohi1 said:

"Don't go back, use this opportunity to become and ambassador of something or start acting. you are already a celebrity."

habshawit said:

"My Darling now you should take this chance and open a daycare ( ROSie Daycare center) go do some course please."

Yayi Girls yi said:

"Mama Rosie, we love you and we will do everything to help you verified because you deserve all the love."

Nicktm69 said:

"Mama Rosie please go back those children and their parents love you blessings from Jamaica."

Nanny Rosie opens up about her failed marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Rosie had spoken about her marital life.

Rosie, who worked in Lebanon as a nanny, revealed she was forced to quit her toxic marriage to search for greener pastures.

"I was in a marriage that was not working, so I decided to go look for greener pastures to be able to take care of my children," she said in an interview with Presenter Ali.

Source: Legit.ng