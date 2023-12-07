Rosie, a young woman who won the hearts of her employer’s children as a nanny, shared her moving story in a 10-minute video

A young woman named Rosie who captured the hearts of her employer’s children where she worked as a nanny has spoken about herself which moved people to tears.

In the 10 minutes video, the lady said she decided to move to Lebanon after her marriage was not working for her in order to seek greener pasture and get sustainers for her kids.

Rosie talks about her past life. Photo credit: 254kenyantrend/TikTok

Rosie said many people are not aware that she had three kids in her collapsed marriage, with two boys and one girl.

She spoke about her employer where she worked as a nanny for two years disclosing that they were good people whom she bonded with from the first day.

When her Boss first saw her the first thing she said was wow which probably indicated that they could hardly speak fluent English but they were happy to see her nonetheless.

Rosie went on to speak more about her time as a nanny as well as fame which has travelled all over the world.

