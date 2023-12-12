Singer Tiwa Savage has continued to share raunchy pictures and videos as she continues to enjoy her vacation

In a recent series of pictures she shared from the Bahamas, the mother of one hinted at returning to Nigeria

She also expressed her desire to buy a private plane, which stirred reactions from popular celebrities

Nigerian Afrobeats Queen Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, has left tongues wagging online over some new raunchy pictures she shared on her social media timeline.

Tiwa, who has been sharing different moments from her vacation outside the country, has now put up another series of pictures and videos of her in the Bahamas.

Tiwa Savage announces plans to return to Nigeria. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

A clip she shared showed the mother of one onboard a cruise ship.

In a caption, however, the singer appeared to have come to the end of her vacation as she hinted at returning to work.

Tiwa, who is Nigeria's second most followed artist on Instagram, also revealed plans to buy a private jet.

She wrote:

"No face no case Money too long but make I enter naija and resume work, I wan buy private plane."

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans gush about Tiwa Savage's video and pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eniola_badmus:

"Easy on us Tope."

thesophiamomodu:

"It’s giving big D energy.. I’m here for it."

jermaine.og:

"This December is for you & you only."

realsophy:

"Mummy Jam Jam say we no go rest."

dareoxygen:

"You always hot My love keep it up baby."

dj_chinnie:

"My queen, your money can never finish!"

tweestar_real:

"So you can no longer post a picture where you are wearing a complete cloth covering your body... Must you wear bikini ??? Just to get attention or for the love of gram... That's why I prefer Yemi Alade ❤️ who doesn't go n@ked just to show her beauty.."

b_exl1804:

"Mama wan buy private plane."

libra.attraction:

"Omo na u nd Wizkid get instagram now o."

Taaooma recreates Tiwa Savage's swimsuit

Legit.ng previously reported that Taooma left fans rolling with laughter after she chose to copy Tiwa Savage.

Taaooma photoshopped her face on Tiwa Savage's body to pass it off as hers.

She then accompanied the photo with a caption addressing the star.

