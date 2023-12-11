A Nigerian lady has scared some ladies and left others puzzled after sharing her cryptic pregnancy experience

According to the now-expectant mum, she was ill and when she did the first pregnancy test, it came out negative

When the pregnancy result read negative, she began treating something else only to find out the unexpected

A Nigerian woman has narrated how what she thought was a mere illness led to her discovering she is pregnant.

Taking to TikTok, the woman, @tinatonyandfamily, recounted that it started with her being down with illness.

The first pregnancy test came out negative. Photo Credit: @tinatonyandfamily

The first pregnancy test came out negative

Narrating with pictures, the expectant mum stated that she thought it was malaria and was admitted at home for four days.

In the course of receiving treatment, she did a first pregnancy test which came out negative. Afterwards, she got better. However, things changed for her quickly, causing her to go for a scan.

"I finally went for scan and it came out positive. But my tummy is flat. Cryptic pregnancy is real o.

"I just hope the baby is okay," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

People react to her story

Susan D said:

"God Abeg oo,my body is changing and am having some symptoms of pregnancy.but, my period is flowing well.My son is just 2yrs oo."

Mhiz Berry Jiyong said:

"My sisters own was 5 before she notice that she was pregn this thing is real oo."

lovey said:

"And just when small pepper thinks ge is the last baby of the house, cryptic pregnancy don change small pepper postion, congratulations sis."

user3370454763016 said:

"Mummy Tina I no believe this your story but if na true congratulations to you."

babysophia023 said:

"I was three month gone and I didn't know till I had a miscarriage."

mhiz black gold said:

"Omo my fear don increase oh.

"Did pt came out negative but I understand my body again I just dey feel weak anyhow."

Xena said:

"Just wen ur son thought he is actually the last born ... congrats mama."

Eyitayomi2468 said:

"Any baby wey wan surprise me through cryptic pregnancy the baby sef go dey go motherless baby home go do holiday period."

