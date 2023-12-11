A lady has expressed her excitement over getting a place she can call her home, despite how it looked

The overjoyed young lady used roofing sheets in constructing a small house and shared the video online

Mixed reactions trailed the video of her humble abode, with many people encouraging the young lady

With great pride, a young lady has announced finally having her own house in style.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, identified as Mpokie Ngada, shared a picture in which she dangled the key to the house before the camera.

"Finally I have my own place," she wrote while sharing another picture in which she was seen happily posing in front of the house.

The house was built with roofing sheets. She gave netizens a short tour of what the inside looked like.

It was observed that the abode was still being worked on, as the ground was not fully cemented.

The lady's humble abode melted hearts online.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with her

bongiwe Mlotha said:

''Congratulations my love one thing I know is that u will have peace in ur own place."

@Thoma nails and all said:

"Babe I started there 15 years ago , today i have a big house. Slowly slowly babe."

Miss B said:

"I hope that u paid atleast for the plot ... or did u just grap a piece of land like the rest.claiming its yours."

kay1 said:

"Never be shameful of where God places you in the beginning. Cos he’s final blessing is far greater than that of our dreams."

Audo said:

"Weldone hun... The shack is nice. If you're around PTA can you hook me up the builder."

Babalwa Ngele said:

"Well done momma, May the Lord bless you with all your heart desires."

Lance Lano said:

"It doesn't matter where you start or how you start as long as you start somewhere in life congratulations on your progress to success."

Bawinile said:

"Congratulations starting small is very important."

Lady flaunts her humble home

In a related report, a lady showcased her abode built with iron sheets.

The lady's home has a little veranda. On the inside, she decorated with a red rug that matched her floor and a chocolate brown couch.

The colour of her furniture matches her kitchen working surface, which is decorated with brown cabinets and a granite-like top.

Lady builds house with roofing sheets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 20-year-old lady had celebrated building her house with roofing sheets.

Widely read South African media, Briefly News, shared a Facebook post about Mikateko Alicia's feat along with a photo of her dangling the keys to her humble abode.

Reflecting on the proud moment, Mikateko said:

"I own at 20. This ain't much to y'all, but it's a home to my daughter. Looking forward to all the memories we are going to make in our home.''

